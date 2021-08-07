UN lists Armenia among countries with no women in ministerial positions

Armenia ranks 182nd out of 193 countries on the UN Women in Politics: 2021 map, which presents global rankings for women in executive and government positions as of 1 January 2021.

Armenia is listed among the countries with no women in ministerial positions along with Azerbaijan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, etc.

According to the map, Nicaragua, Austria, Belgium, Sweden, Albania, Costa Rica, Finland, Andorra, Canada and several other countries have 50% or higher percentage of women in ministerial positions.

Notably, there is only one woman among the appointed ministers in Armenia – Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan.

The Armenian National Assembly speaker and his two deputies are also men, but the three parliamentary factions are led by female lawmakers.

Panorama.AM