Risk of fires high in some parts of Armenia, MES warns

Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) warns of a high risk of fires in Ararat Valley and its foothills, Vayots Dzor foothills, Syunik valleys and the capital of Yerevan.

In a daily weather update, the ministry said that rains and thunderstorms are expected in some regions on 7, 8, 10 and 12 August, and in most regions on 9 August. In separate places hail is also possible.

South-west wind speed is 5-10 m/s, with strong winds up to 15-20 m/s possible during thunderstorms.

Temperatures will not change significantly in the next few days.

Showers and thunderstorms, coupled with strong winds, are also predicted in some parts of Yerevan on 7-12 August.

