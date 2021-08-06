Tokyo 2020: Team Armenia coming home with 4 medals

TOKYO, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Team Armenia finished competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is bringing home 4 medals – two silver and two bronze.

Greco-Roman wrestler, defending Olympic champion (2016) Artur Aleksanyan and weightlifter Simon Martirosyan won silver medals, while gymnast Artur Davtyan and boxer Hovhannes Bachkov won bronze.

The last chance for another bronze was in freestyle wrestling if Vazgen Tevanyan would’ve gotten a chance for a final bout. In his first match Tevanyan had lost to ROC’s Gajimurad Rashidov but still had a chance to fight for bronze if Rashidov was to enter the final. But Rashidov eventually lost at the semifinals on August 6.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

