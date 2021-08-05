In Memory of Rose Koobatian

Rose Koobatian of Worcester, Massachusetts, cherished matriarch, passed away on June 25, 2021. She was 97 years old.

Rose was born in 1924 in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of Mary (Verdanian) and Nerses Babigian. Her father was from Chimizgazak in the Kharpert region of Armenia; he was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide. Her mother was from Aleppo, Syria. Her beloved husband, John Koobatian, predeceased her in 1996. She was also predeceased by her cherished brother, Dickran Babigian in 1980 and her dear aunt Nivart Moasesian in 2011.

In 1962, Rose married John Gregor Koobatian, and they lived all of their married life in Worcester. Together, they joyfully raised four children. She was the quintessential loving mom to Gregor (and his wife Nadine) of Madison, CT, Thomas (and his wife Christine) of Southbury, CT, Carol Ouzounian (and her husband Souren) of Short Hills, NJ and Paul of Brookline, MA. Additionally, Rose leaves her 10 dear grandchildren: John, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Daniel, Nina, Christopher, Benjamin, Alexandra, Annabelle and Souren, whom she all adored beyond measure.

Rose was a proud Armenian. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Knar” Chapter. She looked forward to fall bazaars and summer picnics where she would catch up with old friends and enjoy Armenian food, music and dancing. She was an accomplished cook and baker and took great joy in preparing the most delicious Armenian foods for her family. Her specialties included yalanche (stuffed grape leaves), rice pilaf and paklava, all of which were the stars of any family gathering. She also loved traveling and nature and marveled at the many birds that visited her feeder daily. Her enduring legacy will always be her family with whom she spent her happiest moments.

A private funeral was held on June 28, 2021 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in Worcester, followed by interment at Hope Cemetery, with Fr. Torkom Chorbajian offering graveside prayers. Nordgren Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Donations in lieu of flowers are welcomed by the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove Street, Worcester, Massachusetts 01605 and the ARS Worcester “Knar” Chapter, c/o Joyce Aghjayan, 5 Shore Avenue, Westminster, MA 01473.

Armenian Weekly