Bassett Doctor To Set Up Programs in Armenia

A Bassett Healthcare physician has received a high honor which will allow him to travel abroad and bring his medical expertise to a faraway land. We congratulate Dr. Badalian on receiving this award and know that the good people of Armenia will benefit greatly from his talents and expertise.

In a recent press release Bassett Healthcare announced;

“The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have selected Dr. Samuel Badalian, chief of Women’s Health at Bassett Healthcare Network, to receive a Fulbright award for the 2021–22 academic year. With this funding, Dr. Badalian will travel to Yerevan, Armenia in fall 2021 to establish urogynecology fellowship programs at two different universities. Dr. Badalian’s selection for this prestigious grant is a reflection of his leadership and contributions to society. As a Fulbright participant and a representative of the United States, Dr. Badalian will have the opportunity to work collaboratively with international partners and engage with the local community. As the largest and most diverse international educational exchange program, the Fulbright Program is devoted to increasing mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries. Past Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Laureates, 88 Pulitzer Prize winners, 75 MacArthur Fellows, and thousands of leaders across the private and public sectors.

(Urogynecology—also known as female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery (FPMRS)—is a subspecialty in obstetrics and gynecology.)

“Dr. Badalian has my warmest congratulations for this well-deserved recognition of his work,” says Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett Healthcare Network’s president and CEO. “When our caregivers provide our patients with excellent care, they naturally become preeminent in their field. Dr. Badalian’s work continues Bassett’s legacy of academic study and brings our work to the global stage. We are proud of his work.”

