French president expresses support to Armenia, sends 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron once again expressed support to Armenia and announced that France is sending 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Armenia.

“Armenians are withstanding innumerable challenges,” Macron tweeted. “With solidarity and friendship I say – France will always be at your side. France is sending 200,000 doses of vaccine to Yerevan for fighting against the pandemic. Let’s overcome the virus together.”

