On Hearing the Voice of a Child Singing Der Voghormia

Georgi-Ann Bargamian

Head bent, hunched forward on hard bench

Settling in for the eyes shut and

Bones and dirt and

Feeling alone.

But bones and dirt scatter with the

Voice of a child from behind the curtain.

Defying expectation, daring convention,

Lungs open, voice like a bell ringing in

Another way to know mercy and no-lament.

Strong and insistent, the child’s voice

Repeats and repeats

Der Voghormia, Der Voghormia,

This is our national grief-prayer

That we sing with

Hunched shoulders and bent heads

With the bones and dirt that live behind closed eyes.

But the child does not allow it today

With the clear voice that sings on and on

Illuminating words that move

North, south, east, west

And banish dark

With new light.

Because the child is now and whole and sure

That there will be mercy and justice for

The sick needing healing

And the bones in the dirt and

The ones who can cry no more.

Armenian Weekly