‘Discussions are underway’: MP comments on proposed deployment of Russian border guards along Armenian-Azeri border

The talks on the deployment of Russian border guards along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are underway, ruling Civil Contract faction MP Ruben Rubinyan told reporters at the parliament on Tuesday.

Nikol Pashinyan proposed the deployment of Russian border guards along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border at a cabinet meeting on 29 July.

“Discussions are underway. I have nothing new to say right now. You will be updated on the new developments. We are holding discussions with our Russian colleagues,” the lawmaker said.

Rubinyan underlined that Armenia’s territorial integrity has been violated since May 12 due to the invasion of the Azerbaijani troops, which is unacceptable. He recalled Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal for the mirror withdrawal of the troops of both sides from the border for the de-escalation of tensions a few months ago, after which it would be possible to talk about the border delimitation and demarcation processes. In his latest statement, Pashinyan said that it made sense to consider the deployment of Russian border guards and / or international observers along the border again through the mirror withdrawal of the troops to pave the way for the border delimitation and demarcation, the lawmaker recalled.

“This is our position as a whole and everything is public,” Rubinyan said.

“Azerbaijan seeks to damage the reputation of the CSTO and its actions are also detrimental to the CSTO and Russian peacekeepers,” Rubinyan said, adding that discussions with the CSTO partners are also underway.

Rubinyan also did not rule out the possibility of applying to the UN Security Council over the issue, adding it requires the creation of an “appropriate atmosphere” within the organization.

Panorama.AM