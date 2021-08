Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan wins Olympic silver

Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The athlete finished second in the men’s 109 kg weightlifting category with a combined total of 423 kg.

In the snatch event, he lifted 190 kg and then 195 kg, setting an Olympic record. However, Martirosyan failed to snatch 198 kg.

In the clean and jerk, the Armenian athlete lifted 228 kg, but he could not lift 238 kg twice.

Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev won gold with 430 kg.

Panorama.AM