Young Ambassador of Diaspora: Armenia to kick off new program in September

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs will holds the Young Ambassador of Diaspora program for the first time in September.

“This program will be held for the first time. The selection phase is completed, we are now waiting for the launch,” High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan told reporters.

The program aims at supporting young Armenians in the Diaspora who are involved in the processes of strengthening the Armenia-Diaspora relations and are working towards bolstering community life and protection of Armenian interests, as well as to develop a dynamic network of Armenian youth which will have an expanded representation from different Diaspora-Armenian communities from all around the world.

The one-year program will feature lectures, working hours, meetings, and participants will visit historic and cultural locations in Armenia, educational and scientific institutes and will participate in public and cultural events and volunteer works.

