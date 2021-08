Tokyo 2020: Armenian wrestlers advance into semifinals

TOKYO, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers Artur Aleksanyan (97kg) and Karapet Chalyan (77kg) have entered the Tokyo 2020 semifinals.

Aleksanyan defeated 5:1 Finland’s Arvi Savolainen, while Chalyan won 2:1 in the match against Russia’s Alexander Chekhirkin.

Aleksanyan’s opponent in the upcoming semifinals is Iran’s Mohammadhadi Saravi and Chalyan will face Akzut Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1059609/