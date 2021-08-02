“There is no alternative to national and social solidarity” – Karekin II

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the new parliament began with a prayer delivered by Catholicos Karekin II.

Then, in his remarks, the leader of the Armenian Church mentioned the “serious foreign and domestic challenges” which Armenia and Artsakh are withstanding amid Azerbaijan’s aggression and expansionist aspirations.

Karekin II said that “the consolidation of politicians and the entire society, and realization of civil responsibility are imperative” for overcoming problems.

“We all aspire our country’s progress and security, peaceful and prosperous life, which greatly depends on the activities of the legislative body and the government.”

“We must all realize that there is no alternative for national and social solidarity,” the Catholicos added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

