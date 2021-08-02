Sirusho: ‘I knew it would be hard to visit Artsakh, but we will always come here anyway’

Famous Armenian singer Sirusho is on vacation in Artsakh. She shared her feelings during the Artsakh trip on her Facebook page.

“Our vacation has kicked off. As every year, this year we also did not break the tradition and visited Artsakh with our family… but this time with completely different feelings,” she said.

“We came here with the kids and friends…

“I knew it would be hard, but anyway, we had to come and we will always come here,” the singer said, posting her photo taken in Stepanakert.

