Senior lawmaker inaugurates first session with call for unity

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. As the new parliament is holding its first session, Knyaz Hasanov, an MP representing the Civil Contract party who opened and chaired the sitting by virtue of seniority, called for unity and tolerance in his opening remarks.

He said he was proud to be given the chance to open the inaugural session, like during the two previous convocations.

“I guess my age allows me to address you with a request,” he told the new Members of Parliament. “I am asking and urging my fellow Armenian lawmakers to be united, tolerant, because what matters for all of us here is the security of the Armenian people, the development and strengthening of our country and most importantly the honor of Armenians.”

Hasanov declared the first session of the new parliament opened.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

