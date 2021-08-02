Safoian-founded SADA named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for third year in a row

SADA, a company founded by Armenians living in the US Hovig and Annie Safoian, is named as the Google Cloud Partner of the Year three years in a row: in 2018 and 2019 as a Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year, and in 2020 as Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year- North America. The award announcement was on July 20th, done virtually.

2 months ago “SADA” announced the opening of a Global Delivery Center in Armenia, which already has a team of 14. This year’s plan includes hiring of an additional 30 professionals: cloud infrastructure engineers, data engineers and financial specialists.

SADA has been running Google Cloud since 2007. The company today offers Google as the most sought after service, including enterprise consultation, cloud platform migration, cloud-based application development, and cloud managed services etc.

Last year, SADA announced a multi-year, $500 million agreement with Google Cloud, and recently shared that they achieved 130% year-over-year growth in 2020. SADA is on pace for its best year ever in 2021.

“We’re excited to recognize SADA as our Reseller Partner of the Year for North America based on their outstanding work on behalf of customers over the past year, bringing Google Cloud products to customers and building relationships to help transform their customers’ businesses.” stated Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud.

“Earning a Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award three years in a row is an incredible achievement,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “I couldn’t be more proud of our people, who work incredibly hard every day to help our customers get maximum value for their investment in Google Cloud. Thank you to Google Cloud for recognizing what our joint customers have accomplished with SADA and Google Cloud. We look forward to making it four in a row next year!”

About SADA

As a leading global provider of business and technology services, we empower people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. Our teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media & entertainment, gaming, retail, manufacturing and the public sector solve their most complex problems. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019, and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America’s Top 50 Workplaces.

