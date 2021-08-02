MESSAGE OF HIS HOLINESS KAREKIN II SUPREME PATRIARCH AND CATHOLICOS OF ALL ARMENIANS ON THE OCCASION OF THE FIRST SESSION OF THE 8TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

Dear Chairman

Honorable Members of Parliament,

Dear attendees,

We extend to you Our pontifical blessings and greetings, and congratulate the newly elected Members of Parliament on the occasion of the first session of the 8th National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

Today, our Homeland Armenia and Artsakh are facing serious external and internal challenges because of the Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression and expansionist ambitions.

In order to overcome the challenges in the domestic life, the consolidation of the state, political figures and the whole society, high awareness of civil responsibility, universal vigilance and integrity, are imperative. The desire and aspiration of all of us is the security and progress of our Homeland, the establishment of the peaceful and prosperous life, which is highly related to the activities of the legislative body and the government to be formed.

Today, you take on the responsibility of making legislative initiatives to make a significant contribution to the continuous development of the economy; the progress of science, education, culture; to protect the integrity of our identity and values, and to uphold justice and rights. “Blessed are those who keep justice, and he who does righteousness at all times”, says the Bible (Psalm 105:3); testifying that justice and law enforcement are the guarantee of the welfare and prosperity of the people and the nation. Your legislative activity, with the rule of law and justice, should be aimed at creating the necessary environment and opportunities for the strength and security of our state, for the dignified life of our country. The way to make this cherished, centuries-old dream come true, is to fulfill the message of our fathers, who, according to the Gospel, taught that law is made for man and not man for the law (Mark 2:27).

In the current difficult situation in our country and in the difficult circumstances in the region; we vitally need to unite, to relax, to relieve anxiety and tension; instead of hatred, revenge and division. We all need to realize, that there is no alternative to the national and social solidarity. First of all, the love, mutual understanding and kindness should be delivered to the society from this parliament, from the governmental system. Let the criticisms voiced during the parliamentary activity be only to build, to correct the mistakes; and the debates – to find the truth, to be guided with the spirit of truth, and to anchor the lawful public life and the state activity on that truth.

We convey Our Pontifical exhortation to you, having a variety of political views and opinions, work together in unity, with the same desire to forge a bright future for our homeland and people; with more efforts of our state to be steadfast, to overcome internal and external challenges, to prevent emigration, to be more productive in relations and cooperation with the Diaspora. Remain faithful to our spiritual and national values, the supreme interests of the homeland; to the faith and cherished vision of our holy ancestors and patriotic martyrs; so that we, as a nation, have the grace and power to forge the awakening of our state and patriotic life.

Our Holy Church has always guided our people to the salvation of souls, the enlightenment of the mind, the rise of national life, as well as, blessed the liberation struggles, supported the struggles for the re-establishment of statehood. With this vision, the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church always raises its voice against the dangerous processes for the homeland, the threats to national identity, the violation of the rights and values of our people. Loyal to its title, our Holy Church must continue to fulfill its God-ordered mission, supporting and assisting all patriotic and national efforts, for the love of our people and state.

We pray that God grant you wisdom and support you in your activities, so that the mission of the National Assembly will be fruitful with the desired results, for the sake of the prosperity of the homeland; the peaceful, secure and dignified life of our people. Good luck and Blessed process to the works of the 8th National Assembly.

Source։ https://www.facebook.com/holyetchmiadzin