COVID-19: Delta variant confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Molecular-genetic analysis of samples taken from COVID-19 patients showed that the Delta variant of the disease is circulating in Armenia, the health ministry announced.

4 of the 30 samples tested positive for the British variant, while 25 were Delta variant.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

