Azerbaijani authorities sentence 2 captured Armenians to 20 years in prison

The Azerbaijani authorities sentenced two captured Armenians, Ludwig Mkrtchyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, to twenty years in prison.

According to Azerbaijani media, the relevant decision was made by the Yasamal District Court of Baku. The prisoners were found guilty of torture, violation of the laws and customs of war, illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Mkrtchyan and Khosrovyan are accused of participating in the first Karabakh war. Was hastily appointed witnesses who gave incriminating testimony.

https://news.am/eng/news/656395.html