Artistic Gymnastics: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins bronze at Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Team Armenia’s Artur Davtyan won bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games artistic gymnastics. He scored 14.733 at the men’s vault final.

Jeahwah Shin of South Korea won gold with 14.783 and Denis Abliazin of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver with 14.783.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

