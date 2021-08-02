4 more soldiers’ bodies found in Artsakh search operations

Artsakh rescuers on Monday found the remains of 4 more Armenian soldiers as a result of their search operations for the 2020 war casualties.

The remains were retrieved from the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported.

The bodies are yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination.

The State Service of Emergency Situations will provide further information on the upcoming search operations.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,623 bodies of Armenian soldiers and civilians have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories temporarily occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war unleashed by it.

Panorama.AM