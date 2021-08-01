Yerevan analysts are sceptical about idea to place Russian militaries on Azerbaijani border

The presence of Russian border guards can ensure stability on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, but Moscow has to account for Baku’s opinion, Boris Navasardyan, the head of the Yerevan Press Club and Kirill Krivosheev, a journalist, believe.

The “Caucasian Knot” has reported that Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Premier, asked Russia to create military posts on the problematic section of the border. However, experts think that Moscow will ignore the Yerevan’s call because Russia’s foreign policy priorities are outside Southern Caucasus.

“Pashinyan needs stability in order to solve the country’s socioeconomic and political problems. Border tensions are an obstacle, so he seeks to get rid of it,” Boris Navasardyan has explained.

Besides, according to his version, it is unprofitable for Moscow to transfer its relations with Baku from the mode of complete mutual understanding into the confrontation mode. An aggravation of relations with Azerbaijan will also lead to confrontation with Turkey.

The placement of Russian border guards is in line with the format of Armenian-Russian relations, said Kirill Krivosheev, an expert at the Carnegie Moscow Centre.

By escalating the border situation, Azerbaijan is trying to achieve the signing of a document fixing the new status quo, Alexander Markarov, a political analyst, has suggested. “The constant pressure from Baku will trigger instability in Armenia, which will allow Azerbaijan and Turkey to achieve maximum benefits for themselves,” he said.

Author: Tigran Petrosyan; Source: CK correspondent

