US Congresswoman urges Azerbaijani troops’ immediate withdrawal from Armenia

US House Representative Katherine Clarke has called upon Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw its troops from Armenia’s territory, voicing support to Congressman Frank Palone’s earlier proposal for cutting off military funding to that country’s government.

“Azerbaijan’s military forces must withdraw from Armenian lands immediately and stop the violence that has already cost multiple lives. Proud to have voted for Chairman Frank Pallone’s amendment to cut off military funding to Azerbaijan and to stand with the Armenian people,” she tweeted.

Tert