Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov beats Azeri rival in preliminaries

Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov (63kg) has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics after beating his Azerbaijani rival in the men’s lightweight event.

The Armenian boxer took an impressive 4:1 win over Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev in the preliminaries on Saturday, the Armenian National Olympic Committee (ANOC) reported.

Bachkov’s next opponent is Elnur Abduraimov from Uzbekistan, with the bout set for August 3.

The Olympic Committee praised Bachkov as a “high-class master”, who has won many victories at international official competitions and has rich experience.

“This time he outdid himself. In short, after the first round, when the side judges gave an advantage to the Azerbaijani boxer, Hovhannes got angry, and after the second round he started doing incredible things at the ring,” the ANOC said, revealing details of the bout.

“In order to intensify his shocking blows, he hit the opponent with his right and left forearms, but at the same time, he surpassed his opponent in discipline, won in a fair fight and advanced to the quarterfinals,” the committee said.

Incidentally, six out of the 17 Armenian athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics – shooter Elmira Karapetyan, judoka Ferdinand Karapetyan, boxer Koryun Soghomonyan, swimmers Varsenik Manucharyan, Artur Barseghyan and weightlifter Isabella Yaylyan – have already completed their performances. The Armenian athletes have not won any medals yet.

Panorama.AM