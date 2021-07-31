168 people killed in traffic accidents in Armenia in six months

In the first half of 2021, the total number of crimes recorded in Armenia increased by 6.1% or 789 cases. According to the police, it is mainly attributed to the increase in the number of cases of fraud, theft and violations of traffic rules.

Defendants were involved in 54% of 23,085 criminal investigations during the reporting period.

According to the data released by the law enforcement agency, 465 corruption offences were revealed, of which 127 were cases of bribery, 38 – cases of misappropriation or embezzlement through abuse of office, 74 – official forgery cases, 127 – cases of abuse of office, etc.

In the same period, 95,139 materials were prepared by the police investigation bodies and 6,876 criminal cases were initiated.

A total of 2,169 road traffic accidents were recorded in Armenia in six months, as a result of which 168 people died and 3,186 others sustained injuries.

Panorama.AM