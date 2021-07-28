Two opposition blocs express full support for Armenian military after Azerbaijani attacks

A meeting of members of the opposition Armenia and I’m Honored blocs was held on Wednesday, July 28.

In a joint statement, the blocs said that the meeting addressed issues concerning the recent Azerbaijani attacks on the Armenian military positions in Gegharkunik Province, the casualties among the Armenian troops, as well as the escalation of the situation along the entire border.

“Expressing deep concerns over the situation, the Armenia and I’m Honored blocs announce the following:

1․ The continuous provocations and reckless conduct of the enemy on the borders of the Republic of Armenia and, in that context, the inaction and inability of the Armenian authorities go to prove once again that the recent elections, unfortunately, failed to resolve the key security challenges facing Armenia.

2․ The Armenian society should be officially informed about the content of the possible Armenian-Azerbaijani talks mentioned in today’s statement of the Ministry of Defense.

3․ The dictator of Baku must clearly realize that as a result of the recent parliamentary elections a new situation has been created in Armenia; a healthy national opposition has been formed, which will use all its opportunities and levers to restrain the enemy in the international arena and to serve Armenia’s national and state interests.

4․ We express our full solidarity and support for the Armenian military, assuring that we will support by all means the soldiers and officers of our army in delivering a proper counterattack to the enemy.

5․ We express deep condolences to the families of the killed Armenian servicemen and wish the wounded a speedy recovery,” reads the statement.

