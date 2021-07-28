Defense Ministry releases names of Armenian servicemen killed in cross-border shootings

The Ministry of Defense has released the names of the three Armenian servicemen who were fatally shot in the cross-border skirmishes provoked by Azerbaijan after midnight.

Lieutenant Hayk H. Gevorgyan and two soldiers – Koryun A. Harutyuan and Davit G. Kocharyan – sustained deadly wounds in the heavy attacks reported in the north-east of the country’s state border.

In an official statement, the Ministry says it “shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending solidarity to the families and fellow servicemen of the deceased”.

Three more servicemen suffered physical damage in the wake of the hostilites.

Tert