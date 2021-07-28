Baku accepts Moscow’s proposal for ceasefire on border with Armenia

BAKU, July 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has accepted Russia’s proposal for a ceasefire on the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have accepted Russia’s initiative to declare a ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border starting at 10:00 am Baku time (09:00 am Moscow time),” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry pointed to Armenia’s continuing tank and mortar shelling of Azerbaijani positions.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that the Kalbajar District had come under fire from Armenia and two Azerbaijani troops had suffered wounds.

“The Azerbaijani army continues to take retaliatory measures in order to end the provocation staged by the Armenian Armed Forces against the Kalbajar District in the early hours of July 28. Azerbaijani armed units have taken the necessary steps to eliminate the enemy’s firing positions. Reports of alleged damage to civilian facilities in Armenia are untrue and constitute disinformation,” the statement said.

The situation on the border between the two countries has remained tense since May 12, when the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out “certain activities” in the Syunik Province in a bid to “redefine the border.” Since then, both parties have been repeatedly reporting border incidents.

TASS