Azeri forces pushed back to their starting positions, says Armenian Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani army units, that launched attacks on the Armenian military positions early on Wednesday, were pushed back to their starting positions, suffering losses as of 9:20am, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

The firefight continues.

The situation on the other sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable and is under the full control of the Armenian troops, it said.

Three Armenian soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in heavy fighting with the Azerbaijani forces in the morning after the latter attacked the Armenian positions in Gegharkunik Province at around 3։40am.

Panorama.AM