Armenian students win 4 medals, including gold, at International Physics Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won 4 medals, including gold, at the 51st International Physics Olympiad held on July 17-24, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported on Wednesday.

The Olympiad, held online in two rounds at Yerevan’s Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan, was organized by Lithuania. It brought together around 400 students from 76 countries.

The Armenian team was represented by four 12th grade students – Artashes Gyoletsyan, Ruben Karakhanyan, Hakob Chakhoyan, all from the Physics and Mathematics Specialized School, and Davit Gyulamiryan from Quantum College in Yerevan.

In particular, Artashes won a gold medal, Davit won silver, while Ruben and Hakob took bronze medals.

The Armenian team was led by Shahinyan School teachers Mekhak Hayrapetyan and Bilor Kurghinyan.

Incidentally, the Armenian schoolchildren had won 5 bronze medals at the 50th International Physics Olympiad.

Panorama.AM