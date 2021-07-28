Armenian soldier killed after Azerbaijanis’ attack was veteran of 44-day war and from Armenia’s Tavush Province

Davit Kocharyan, who was one of the Armenian servicemen killed after the Azerbaijanis’ attack last night, as from Chinchin village of Tavush Province of Armenia.

Born in 2001, Kocharyan had been serving in the army for a year and fought in the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. He was the youngest of the family and had an older sister.

On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, local battles took place. As of 9:20 a.m. the Azerbaijani units that initiated the attack on the Armenian positions were thrown back to their original positions with losses. The firefight continues.

Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that, through the mediation of the command of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, an agreement was reached to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact in the northeastern direction. Currently, the mentioned agreement is mainly being implemented.

