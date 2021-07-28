Armenian Senior Lieutenant who was killed after Azerbaijanis’ attack was father of two minor children

Senior Lieutenant Hayk Gevorgyan, who died after the Azerbaijanis’ attack last night, was a father of two minor children. Born in 1983 in the city of Gavar of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, he was the only son of the family and had a younger sister.

After ending compulsory military service, Senior Lieutenant Gevorgyan continued service as an officer and fought in Karvachar during the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, local battles took place. As of 08:30 a.m. the Armenian side already had three soldiers killed and four injured.

Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that, through the mediation of the command of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, an agreement was reached to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact in the northeastern direction. Currently, the mentioned agreement is mainly being implemented.

https://news.am/eng/news/655718.html