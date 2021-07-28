Armenia to assume CSTO chairmanship – parliamentary standing committee chair

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on September 16, Chairman of the standing committee on foreign affairs of the 7th convocation parliament Ruben Rubinyan said on Public TV.

“Armenia will assume the CSTO chairmanship on September 16 this year, with all consequences deriving from this”, he said.

The lawmaker reminded that after the Mat 12 incidents, there is a process in the CSTO. “And we will continue to use the tools available to us, we think that the CSTO must give a respective response to these situations because it is the CSTO duty”, he said.

Asked whether Armenia will again apply to the CSTO, Rubinyan said the process continues.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan