Armenia, Azerbaijan reach ceasefire agreement with mediation of Russian peacekeepers

An agreement on restoring the ceasefire on the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijan border has been reached at the mediation of the command of Russian peacekeeping forces, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reports.

As of midday, the ceasefire was holding.

Both sides used firearms and mortars during the hostilities which began as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation. Moreover, the Armenian army units opened mortar fire in response to the mortar use by the Azerbaijani troops.

The Defense Ministry says the line of contact has not changed and the border situation is under the full control of the Armenian armed forces.

Panorama.AM