AIWA marking 30 years with symposium

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) is proud to announce that it will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Symposium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The event will be held at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a social hour. The theme of the event is “Uniting Women Globally.” There will be guest speakers and panel discussions on key issues of interest to women in Armenia and around the world and the challenges they face today.

AIWA is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting and elevating Armenian women globally through programs and initiatives focusing on the interests and needs of Armenian women.

Event co-chairs Diane Cabraloff and Arsine Phillips have been working diligently in contacting guest speakers, as well as moderators and panelists for the following topics: Women Affecting Change, Women Influencers and Women in Technology. These informative sessions will be preceded and followed by the special guest luncheon speaker Nadia Owusu, the award-winning author of “Aftershocks,” a memoir about her life as a child of a Ghanaian father and Armenian-American mother. Lucine Almas, the sister of artist Michael Aram, will be presenting a jewelry exhibit, and Victoria Aslanian of Armas Winery will be leading a wine tasting.

The planning committee is hopeful that this will remain an in-person gathering. To reach attendees who cannot travel however, the symposium will also be held virtually.

The AIWA Board and members of the Los Angeles affiliate are truly pleased and send special thanks to the Central Board of AIWA, under the Presidency of Ani Kharajian, for selecting Southern California to celebrate the 30th anniversary of AIWA. The symposium will set a precedent for the AIWA conference in the near future. Previous international conferences have been held in London, Paris, Buenos Aires, Geneva, San Francisco and twice in Yerevan. Each conference offered perspectives on historic and current issues and provided a rich forum for information, discussion and further research.

For registration and information for the Symposium contact info@aiwainternational.org.

Armenian Weekly