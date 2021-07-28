2 Azerbaijani soldiers injured in renewed clashes with Armenia

In a statement released early Wednesday, the Azerbaijani military said that on July 28 from about 12:50 a.m. “Armenian armed forces units from the combat positions located in various directions in the territory of the Basarkechar region using small arms and grenade launchers have once again subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of the Kalbajar region.”

Soldiers Aliyev Sadig Nizami and Imranli Imran Dilgam were wounded in the shelling, the statement said. “The servicemen were provided with urgent medical assistance. There is no danger to their lives.”

“We reaffirm that Armenia bears full responsibility for the escalation of tensions along the state border between the two countries,” the statement added.

The Armenian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, stated that: “As a result of armed action launched following an attack by Azerbaijani forces, there are three dead and two wounded from the Armenian side.”

During a 44-day conflict last year, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia’s illegal occupation.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered deal to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution

Sabah Gazetesi