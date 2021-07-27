US State Department urges citizens to reconsider travel to Armenia due to COVID-19

The U.S. Department of State calls on its citizens to reconsider travel to Armenia due to COVID-19.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Armenia due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country,” the department said in its updated travel advisory on Monday.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers,” it said.

The State Department also warns U.S. citizens against traveling to the Nagorno-Karabakh region “due to armed conflict”.

Panorama.AM