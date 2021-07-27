TCA Holds Family Night at Its Beshgeturian Center in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. – Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Beshgeturian Center Social Committee organized a Family Night for all members and friends on Saturday, July 17 in Altadena. Attendees were happy to reconnect with friends and have a great time.

Yvette Baibourtian, the wife of Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles was present, along with many leaders of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party and the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA), and representatives of various other organizations who attended with their families.

Mrs. Mayda Kuredjian, Executive Secretary of TCA West Coast, welcomed all and introduced the members of the new Social Committee who had worked hard for the success of this gathering. She announced that such family nights will be held monthly and everyone, along with TCA members, was welcome to join. It was very nice to see that there were guests from different age groups enjoying themselves. A lavish buffet was served.

Two brothers, Aram and Elio Malkhassian, and Paul Ishkanian, presented a musical program, joined by Harout Soghomonian and Tavit Samuelian, who performed some songs. There was a raffle, the lucky winners of which received beautiful gifts.

It was a fun night for all family members. Bravo to all who contributed to the success of this gathering.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator