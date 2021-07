Soldier dies in Artsakh

A serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army was fatally wounded “in yet unclear circumstances” at a military post of a northern military unit late on Monday evening, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported on Tuesday.

The soldier was identified as Sargis Grigoryan, born in 2002.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

The ministry shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its condolences to the family and fellow servicemen of the deceased.

Panorama.AM