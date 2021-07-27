Naira Zohrabyan applies to int’l organizations over capture and inhuman treatment of Artsakh villager by Azeri forces

The founder of the Security and Democracy NGO, former MP Naira Zohrabyan has applied to a number of international organizations over the capture and inhuman treatment of an Artsakh villager by the Azerbaijani forces.

A resident of Machkalashen village of Artsakh’s Martuni region was taken captive by the Azerbaijani troops after accidentally crossing into an Azerbaijani-held area.

He was released late on Monday through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. The villager has been brutally beaten and humiliated by the Azerbaijani servicemen.

“While [Azerbaijani President] Aliyev gives seven daily press conferences in connection with his plans for Zangezur, the two-legged creatures of the Azerbaijani armed forces, who have invaded the territory of Armenia since May 12, continue to take Armenian soldiers and civilians prisoner and provoke border clashes,” Zohrabyan wrote on Facebook.

“On behalf of the Security and Democracy NGO, I have applied to a number of international organizations to respond to the ongoing fascist actions of Azerbaijan and take concrete measures instead of just expressing concerns in their statements,” she said.

Panorama.AM