Kim Kardashian shares rare flashback photos as she wishes grandmother Mary Jo a happy 87th birthday

Kim Kardashian took to social media today to wish her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, a happy birthday.

The reality TV star posted several rare pictures on Instagram of her grandma with various members of their family to commemorate her 87th birthday, according to the Daily Mail.

“You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships,” wrote the 40-year-old socialite.

“I’m so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me! I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!!!”

Kris Jenner, also posted about her mother on Instagram calling her the family’s rock.

“You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything, and if it weren’t for your love support and guidance, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today,”Jenner wrote.

