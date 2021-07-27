Global Language Network offering Armenian language classes and other opportunities

The Global Language Network (GLN) is a not-for-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. with the mission “to use language as a tool to help fix our world.” This summer, GLN hopes to connect people with interest in and ties to Armenia and Armenian culture through online language and culture classes. To achieve this goal, GLN is excited to offer the following three unique learning and teaching opportunities:

Armenian Language Classes

This summer (2021), GLN is hosting an Armenian language class. This six-week Armenian class will begin the last week of July. This is an opportunity to explore Armenia and Armenian culture from the comfort of your home via live, interactive Zoom classes. Many other languages are also available this summer. More classes will begin in the fall.

If you are interested in learning languages, GLN is excited to host additional languages in the upcoming fall, spring and summer semesters.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Support

GLN also offers English classes for speakers of other languages interested in learning, improving, or practicing English. This is a way to engage with English in a live, interactive ESL class on Zoom and meet people from various language and cultural backgrounds.

Click here to sign up and view the full schedule for Armenian, ESL or other language classes. GLN is happy to answer questions about registration via email at learn@thegln.org.

Special Offer: GLN is offering a limited time offer of 75-percent savings on eligible language classes this summer. Click here for more information and to sign up for classes eligible for this low cost. The following promotional code can be used during registration: New2GLN75%Summer21

Teaching Fellowships

Sharing your language is a great way to broaden understanding of your language and culture and connect people from around the world through language. GLN invites speakers of Armenian (or any language) to join an engaging teacher training fellowship and volunteer to teach their native language once a week. Motivated native or near native speakers of any language can use this opportunity to build skills in teaching their language and to share knowledge about their countries and communities. Teachers receive comprehensive training and ongoing support to effectively apply GLN’s communicative approach in the classroom and build learners’ communicative competence.

Click here to learn more about teaching fellowships. If you or someone you know is interested in teaching this fall, the RSVP form to sign up for a teacher training session in August can be found here. Interested teachers are also asked to fill out this brief application and send a resume to teach@thegln.org.

The GLN Teacher Support team is available at teach@thegln.org to answer questions about teaching fellowships and to provide information about upcoming teacher training sessions.

Armenian Weekly