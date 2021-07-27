Edmon Marukyan: Challenges facing Armenia were not eliminated after elections

The challenges facing Armenia were not eliminated after the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, the head of the Bright Armenia Party, former MP Edmon Marukyan said on Tuesday.

Marukyan’s party failed to overcome the 5% vote threshold to win parliament seats.

In a public post on Facebook, he expressed gratitude to all those who had voted for him and his team during all elections.

“I believe holding early parliamentary elections was a right move, because it is the only way to overcome the crisis,” the ex-MP said.

“Bright Armenia paid dearly for overcoming the crisis with the term of its mandates reduced, but I am sure that no mandate is worth more than the stability of the state in this difficult post-war period.

“Now the time has come when all challenges facing our country must receive pro-Armenian solutions as soon as possible, and to that end it is necessary to restore solidarity and unity in our country to counter external threats.

“Rest assured that the Bright Armenia Party and I personally will continue to serve the Republic of Armenia and our people for the sake of realizing our common goals.

“The challenges facing our country were not eliminated after the elections: in the post-war Armenia, where cross-border shootings are reported every day, problems can be resolved only after ensuring long-term internal stability and strengthening the foreign policy front,” Marukyan said.

