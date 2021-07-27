Azadian’s Newly Published Anthology of Baikar Editorials Feted in Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center

YEREVAN – Edmond Y. Azadian’s new Armenian-language book, Azkayin-kaghakagan hortzanudi mech [In the National Political Vortex] was presented on July 6 in Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center, hosted by the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia. This first volume of a two-part series is an anthology of editorials from the weekly newspaper Baikar, of which he is one of the founders and principal editors. The prolific Azadian previously had published nine volumes of his collected writings in English and Armenian.

Literary critic, scholar and writer Yervand Ter Khachatryan, who was editor of the new volume, served as the event’s master of ceremonies. He spoke in detail about the book, followed by Hagop Avedikian, chief editor of the newspaper Azg. The latter noted that Azadian’s editorials from Baikar’s sister English-language weekly Armenian Mirror-Spectator could fill 10-12 volumes, and that many of his pieces should be considered of lasting value for those interested in the life of the Armenian people.

Literary critic and translator Henrik Bakhchinyan, the former director of the Charents Museum of Literature and Art, in his speech remarked that he was familiar with many of the articles from their publication in Azg, and though personally he hated politics, it was not possible to ignore the words of a man knowledgeable in this field. Bakhchinyan was followed by historian Professor Suren Sargsyan, who provided his own positive evaluation of the new anthology.

During a break from the speeches, Knarik Abrahamyan read one of Azadian’s editorials in Western Armenian to the audience. The Nairyan Vocal Ensemble gave lyrical musical performances as well.

At the end of the event, Azadian himself spoke. After thanking TCA of Armenia President Rouben Mirzakhanyan and other organizers, Azadian stressed that he has never asked himself why he writes. However, Avedikian in the volume’s preface appropriately quoted the French philosopher René Descartes’ words, “I think, therefore I am,” and translated them into the creative realm as “I write, and therefore I exist.”

The video that follows shows the traditional “kinetzon” at which the newly published work is feted with wine.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator