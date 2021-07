Armenia sees increase in fires amid record heat

The number of fires has grown in Armenia due to record high temperatures, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Tuesday.

In the first half of 2021, a 5% increase in fires was recorded in the country.

Most of the fires broke out in grasslands this year, the ministry said.

“During the summer months, negligence of the people, who spend their leisure time in the lap of nature, can lead to fires, among other things,” the ministry said.

Panorama.AM