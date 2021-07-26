Iran children’s literature day commemorated by Armenian kids

Zangak Publishing House in Yerevan, Armenia, held two ceremonies on Sunday related to Iran with the cooperation of Iran’s Cultural attaché in Armenia.

The first ceremony was dedicated to reading Iranian story books for Armenian children on the wake of Iran Children’s Literature Day, after which the kids made drawings based on the stories.

Iran’s Cultural attaché in Armenia Hossein Tabatabaei who attended the ceremony, thanked Zangak Publishing House and hoped that such programs would lead the children of Iran and Armenia know each other’s countries.

Lusine Torosyan, the head of Armenia’s Museum of Folk Art, who read the stories for the kids, gave an introduction to Iran and its history and literature.

In the second ceremony, a number of authors, translators and publishers of children’s books in Armenia discussed children’s literature in Iran.

Tabatabaei introduced Mehdi Azar Yazdi, Iranian children’s books author, whose death anniversary has been named the National Children’s Literature Day in Iran and expressed hoped that the ceremony would become an annual event in Armenia.

Zangak Publishing House Executive Shahen Mkrtchyan thanked Iran’s cultural attaché for his initiative to hold the ceremony and said that his company was ready to cooperate in translating and publishing Iranian children’s books in Armenia.

The ceremony was fully covered by Armenia’s Public TV channel 1TV.

IRNA