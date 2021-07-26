Armenian school students win 5 medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won 5 medals at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported on Monday.

The Olympiad, organized by the Russian Federation, was held online in two rounds at Quantum College in Yerevan on July 14-24. A total of 619 schoolchildren from 107 countries, including 556 boys and 63 girls, took part in the Olympiad.

The Armenian team was represented by 6 students, 5 of them from the Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan and one from Quantum College.

Physics and Mathematics Specialized School students Vahagn Hovhannisyan and Mher Karagulyan won silver medals, while Ruben Hambardzumyan and Erik Babasyan from the same school, as well as Loreta Arzumanyan from Quantum College, took bronze medals.

The Armenian team was led by Smbat Gogyan, a senior researcher at the Institute of Mathematics of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences, and Gurgen Asatryan, a teacher at the Physics and Mathematics Specialized School.

Incidentally, the Armenian schoolchildren won 2 silver and 3 bronze medals at the previous Mathematical Olympiad.

