Armenian community of Detroit celebrates Khanasor

DETROIT, Mich. — On Sunday, July 25 the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Azadamard Gomideh had requiem services for the fedayees and heroes of the Lisbon 5 and Khanasor Expedition at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church. Following the church services, the community celebrated the Khanasor Expedition with a picnic and music on the grounds of the Armenian Community Center.

The event was originally planned for Saturday evening, but due to severe thunderstorms, lightning and flooding in the area, the event was postponed to Sunday afternoon immediately following church services.

On Sunday morning, ARF ungers and hamageers arrived at the picnic area to prepare for the celebration, only to find significant damage to the tent and the area by the storm. Filled with the spirit of Khanasor Expedition fedayees they resolved to work, cleaned debris, put the tent back up and got ready to welcome the community.

ARF member Toros Bardakjian opened the event with welcoming remarks on behalf of the Gomideh and invited Der Hrant Keverkian to bless the food. ARF members Hrant Gulian and Shant Massoyan filled the air with Armenian folk, national and patriotic songs.

