Armenian Church Threatened in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Church Threatened in Nagorno-Karabakh

07/25/2021 Nagorno-Karabakh (International Christian Concern) – Holy Mother of God Church (St. Astvatsatsin) is being threatened with destruction, located in Taghavard, Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh). In just over one month, between June 10 and July 12, a large swath of the village was destroyed. The current bulldozed section reaches just outside the church.

St. Astvatsatsin Church was built in 1840 and was a Christian heritage site for the Armenian population prior to the fall 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. Caucasus Heritage Watch, which monitors and reports via satellite images, called on the Azerbaijani authorities to protect the church and cease the bulldozing of Taghavard.

St. Astbatsatsin is one of several historic Armenian churches facing potential destruction in Artsakh, including Ghazanchetsots cathedral, after Azeri forces began to clear the region of any Christian history.

For interviews, please contact Addison Parker: press@persecution.org.

https://www.persecution.org/2021/07/25/armenian-church-threatened-nagorno-karabakh/