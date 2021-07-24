Tokyo Olympics: Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan makes successful debut

Armenian athletes have started their performances at the Tokyo Olympics, ARMENPRESS reports.

The first sportsman to compete is gymnast Artur Davtyan.

He first participated in the pole vault competition, scoring 14.866 points.

The list of those qualifying for finals will be available at the end of the day, but taking into account Davtyan’s scores, he has almost secured its place in the finals.

Artur Davtyan also participated in the pommel horse competition, scoring 14,566 points, however he will not be qualified for the finals in this exercise.

