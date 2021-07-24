Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda region

The search operations for remains of the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Varanda (Fizuli) region.

One search and rescue team is involved in the operations, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reports.

The Artsakh authorities will provide further information on the search results later on Saturday.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,615 bodies have been found and recovered from the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh.

